FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho began coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.73. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 504.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in FMC by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in FMC by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,213,000 after buying an additional 36,589 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

