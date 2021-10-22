Fmr LLC Acquires 318,298 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,298 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.85% of Skyline Champion worth $55,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 2.23. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $66.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.