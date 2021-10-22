Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,507,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,412 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.67% of Kinross Gold worth $53,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 345,250 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

