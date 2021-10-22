Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 253,749 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.98% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $60,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CATY. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 587,358 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,972,000 after buying an additional 426,495 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,422,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,013,000 after buying an additional 148,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 979,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,539,000 after buying an additional 139,049 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.