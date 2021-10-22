Fmr LLC Buys 1,183,148 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183,148 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.11% of Uniti Group worth $52,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNIT opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

