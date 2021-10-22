Fmr LLC Buys 275,179 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,179 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Construction Partners worth $59,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ROAD opened at $34.38 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

