Fmr LLC Buys 500,910 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,493,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,910 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.84% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $58,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 76,933 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 543,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 103,367 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 453,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 393,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $24.39.

