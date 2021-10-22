Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,053 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $52,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $40.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

