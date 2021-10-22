Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,454 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.27% of Dover worth $59,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

NYSE DOV opened at $169.59 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average of $156.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

