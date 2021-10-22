Fmr LLC Grows Position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.55% of Cullinan Oncology worth $50,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $44,757,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $1,553,280.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,894.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $563,390.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,563 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,397. 21.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullinan Oncology Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.