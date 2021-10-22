Fmr LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 324,815 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $417.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

