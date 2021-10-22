Fmr LLC Grows Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 14,668.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057,070 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.47% of iHeartMedia worth $55,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In related news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.17. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.