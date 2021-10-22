Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 279.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 359,480 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Herc worth $54,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Herc by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Herc by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.29. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $190.55.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.45%.

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

