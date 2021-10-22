Fmr LLC Has $50.60 Million Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466,007 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.32% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $50,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 210.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $876,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 109.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

