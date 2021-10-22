Fmr LLC Has $51.60 Million Stock Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,948 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.26% of Qualtrics International worth $51,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XM. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $16,291,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,540,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $79,616.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

XM stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

