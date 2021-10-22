Fmr LLC Has $55.20 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,709 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Motorola Solutions worth $55,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $248.30 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.30 and a fifty-two week high of $249.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

