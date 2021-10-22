Fmr LLC Has $55.56 Million Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.83% of Preferred Bank worth $55,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

