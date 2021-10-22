Fmr LLC Has $56.51 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53,694 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Murphy USA worth $56,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 7.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $176.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $177.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

