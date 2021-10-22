Fmr LLC Has $56.79 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,687 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Agilent Technologies worth $56,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

NYSE A opened at $156.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

