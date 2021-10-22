Fmr LLC Has $57.31 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146,758 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Quest Diagnostics worth $57,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after buying an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,108,000 after buying an additional 475,437 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,853,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after buying an additional 240,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 190.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,169,000 after buying an additional 184,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $145.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.