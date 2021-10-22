Fmr LLC Has $57.74 Million Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,682,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 333,222 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.47% of F.N.B. worth $57,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

