Fmr LLC Has $59.47 Million Stock Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,649 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 10.45% of Intersect ENT worth $59,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 265,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

XENT stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

