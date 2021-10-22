Fmr LLC Has $60.44 Million Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 429,318 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.47% of ESCO Technologies worth $60,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 56,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

ESE stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.36. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.