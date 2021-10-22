Fmr LLC Has $60.79 Million Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 722,261 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.94% of Columbia Sportswear worth $60,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,826,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 583,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

COLM opened at $98.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.27. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

