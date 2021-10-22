Fmr LLC Has $61.02 Million Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,240 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.77% of Newmark Group worth $61,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Newmark Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMRK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.