Fmr LLC Has $61.18 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400,843 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.20% of United Community Banks worth $61,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UCBI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Community Banks by 289.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.