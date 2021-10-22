Fmr LLC Increases Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 170,480 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.41% of AngioDynamics worth $56,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 92.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after buying an additional 661,657 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 522,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth $4,112,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

ANGO opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

