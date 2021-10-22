Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479,580 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.43% of Hope Bancorp worth $59,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 154,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 532.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 210,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 177,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,309,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 201,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.