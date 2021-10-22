Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,084 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 10.11% of Vectrus worth $56,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vectrus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $576.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.