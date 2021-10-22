Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,087 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.69% of Shift4 Payments worth $52,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35,385 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOUR stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.20 and a beta of 2.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

