Fmr LLC Makes New Investment in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,312,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,655,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $23.80 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). On average, research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

