Fmr LLC Purchases 1,050,492 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 747.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,492 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.33% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $58,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 68.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 196.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.