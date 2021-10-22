Fmr LLC Purchases 323,381 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 323,381 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.54% of Trinseo worth $59,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $56.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.