Fmr LLC Purchases 793,840 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 195.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793,840 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.24% of Employers worth $51,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Employers by 90.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Employers by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth $396,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

NYSE:EIG opened at $40.16 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.