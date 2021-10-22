Fmr LLC Raises Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,472 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of Koninklijke Philips worth $60,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $47.50 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

