Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,586 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.95% of Maximus worth $51,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

NYSE MMS opened at $84.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.32. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.