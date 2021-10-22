Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) by 997.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,031 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.58% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $50,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $65.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

