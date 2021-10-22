Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Jack in the Box worth $57,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $100.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.49. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.