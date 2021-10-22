Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 68,202 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.72% of Hill-Rom worth $54,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,237,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,530,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 22.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 317.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,755 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.93. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $154.59.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

