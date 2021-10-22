Fmr LLC Sells 1,248,090 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,248,090 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.08% of South Jersey Industries worth $60,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 125,838 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 17.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 116.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 338,204 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

