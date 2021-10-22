Fmr LLC Sells 142,416 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142,416 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.83% of TopBuild worth $53,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter worth approximately $26,057,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 348.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TopBuild by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

BLD opened at $232.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.77 and a 200 day moving average of $208.88. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.50 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

