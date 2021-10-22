Fmr LLC Sells 14,896 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,896 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.55% of Dolby Laboratories worth $54,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 313,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after buying an additional 482,734 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.10. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $329,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,449,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

