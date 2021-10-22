Fmr LLC Sells 1,569,791 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569,791 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Rush Street Interactive worth $58,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after buying an additional 2,806,436 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,250,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 72.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,387,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 581,890 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,299,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after buying an additional 461,578 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RSI shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of -2,118.00. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

