Fmr LLC Sells 72,506 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,506 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.66% of Kilroy Realty worth $53,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,002,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,416,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

