Fmr LLC Takes Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Fmr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,307,434 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,187,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Avid Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Avid Technology by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $445,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,324 shares of company stock valued at $646,000. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

