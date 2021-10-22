Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 105,897 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF)

Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

