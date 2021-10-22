Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $16.55 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

