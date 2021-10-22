Formation Fi (FORM) Market Cap Reaches $13.90 Million

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Formation Fi has a market cap of $13.90 million and $1.43 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00071916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,572.79 or 1.00029704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.44 or 0.06466073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021838 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

