Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $798,842.70 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Tuesday, September 21st, John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00.

FTNT traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.42. 17,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $336.61.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,507,000 after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fortinet by 9.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Fortinet by 14.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.