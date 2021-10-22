Fortis (FTS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Fortis worth $72,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

